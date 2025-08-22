 Skip to content
22 August 2025 Build 19692222 Edited 22 August 2025 – 13:26:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Updated input config to enable use of WASD, and left or right ALT and CTRL keys
- Added "Controller Recommended" splash screen
- Adjusted contrast of teleporter pools
- Added support for Vulkan graphics API
- Tweaked collision in certain rooms to make jumps easier
- Removed extraneous potion
- Fixed a bug where the UI would not display properly when reloading after completing the game
- Fixed a bug where certain rooms would appear on the map before you had visited them

Changed files in this update

