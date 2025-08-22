- Updated input config to enable use of WASD, and left or right ALT and CTRL keys

- Added "Controller Recommended" splash screen

- Adjusted contrast of teleporter pools

- Added support for Vulkan graphics API

- Tweaked collision in certain rooms to make jumps easier

- Removed extraneous potion

- Fixed a bug where the UI would not display properly when reloading after completing the game

- Fixed a bug where certain rooms would appear on the map before you had visited them