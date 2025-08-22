- Updated input config to enable use of WASD, and left or right ALT and CTRL keys
- Added "Controller Recommended" splash screen
- Adjusted contrast of teleporter pools
- Added support for Vulkan graphics API
- Tweaked collision in certain rooms to make jumps easier
- Removed extraneous potion
- Fixed a bug where the UI would not display properly when reloading after completing the game
- Fixed a bug where certain rooms would appear on the map before you had visited them
OOLO Version Update 1.0.2
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2819921
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update