We have just implemented an update to fix bugs.
The main changes are as follows.
1. Fixed a bug where language support was not displayed correctly in some in-game documents.
2. Other minor fixes.
Bug Fix Update Notice August 25, 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
最涯（さいはて）の列車 Content Depot 1601411
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update