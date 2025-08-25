 Skip to content
25 August 2025 Build 19692162 Edited 25 August 2025 – 09:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We have just implemented an update to fix bugs.
The main changes are as follows.

1. Fixed a bug where language support was not displayed correctly in some in-game documents.
2. Other minor fixes.

Changed files in this update

最涯（さいはて）の列車 Content Depot 1601411
