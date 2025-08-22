Bug Fixes
Skills
Fixed a bug where Aspirant’s Arrival’s benefit was not removed after an indirect cast of Runic Invocation or Glyph of Dominion received the benefit
Fixed a bug which caused Doom Brand to trigger the wrong explosion ability which caused it to deal 21 base damage with 100% added damage effectiveness instead of the 80 base damage with 400% added damage effectiveness as stated in the patch notes.
Fixed a bug where an Abomination that absorbed any variant of Skeletal Mage would only Devour default Skeletal Mages
Systems
Fixed issue where clients could be kicked for inactivity while actively playing.
Fixed many instances where the player could get stuck inside objects and walls in Rift Beast Caves.
Fixed a bug where going into the Rift Beast Cave from a story scene, and using a portal to return to town would cause players to be placed in the void upon returning through the portal.
Fixed a bug that made the Monolith portal in multiplayer would close after being interacted with for the first time
Fixed a bug where players would be taken back to the Monolith Hub instead of Haven of Silk after completing their first Cemetery
Other
Fixed a bug where you could see other players’ stash merge notifications
Fixed localization for notification when teleporting using a portal
Fixed a bug where an MTX portal would briefly appear next to the Monolith stone when returning from an incomplete Echo
Fixed rare bug where another player in a party could be seen as flickering between two points if they were evading as your client connected to the server.
Fixed black boxes in the chain anchors within The Garden
Fixed a bug where there was a lazy turtle in The Garden (wasn’t animating)
Changes
Ophid, Tellura and Korut now have dedicated voice acting.
Updated a number of Localization entries
Adjusted Minion Stance toggle label readability
Changed files in this update