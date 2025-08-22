Fixed a bug where an Abomination that absorbed any variant of Skeletal Mage would only Devour default Skeletal Mages

Fixed a bug which caused Doom Brand to trigger the wrong explosion ability which caused it to deal 21 base damage with 100% added damage effectiveness instead of the 80 base damage with 400% added damage effectiveness as stated in the patch notes.

Fixed a bug where Aspirant’s Arrival’s benefit was not removed after an indirect cast of Runic Invocation or Glyph of Dominion received the benefit

Fixed issue where clients could be kicked for inactivity while actively playing.

Fixed many instances where the player could get stuck inside objects and walls in Rift Beast Caves.

Fixed a bug where going into the Rift Beast Cave from a story scene, and using a portal to return to town would cause players to be placed in the void upon returning through the portal.

Fixed a bug that made the Monolith portal in multiplayer would close after being interacted with for the first time