Last Epoch
22 August 2025 Build 19692042 Edited 22 August 2025 – 04:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

Skills

  • Fixed a bug where Aspirant’s Arrival’s benefit was not removed after an indirect cast of Runic Invocation or Glyph of Dominion received the benefit

  • Fixed a bug which caused Doom Brand to trigger the wrong explosion ability which caused it to deal 21 base damage with 100% added damage effectiveness instead of the 80 base damage with 400% added damage effectiveness as stated in the patch notes.

  • Fixed a bug where an Abomination that absorbed any variant of Skeletal Mage would only Devour default Skeletal Mages

Systems

  • Fixed issue where clients could be kicked for inactivity while actively playing.

  • Fixed many instances where the player could get stuck inside objects and walls in Rift Beast Caves.

  • Fixed a bug where going into the Rift Beast Cave from a story scene, and using a portal to return to town would cause players to be placed in the void upon returning through the portal.

  • Fixed a bug that made the Monolith portal in multiplayer would close after being interacted with for the first time

  • Fixed a bug where players would be taken back to the Monolith Hub instead of Haven of Silk after completing their first Cemetery

Other

  • Fixed a bug where you could see other players’ stash merge notifications

  • Fixed localization for notification when teleporting using a portal

  • Fixed a bug where an MTX portal would briefly appear next to the Monolith stone when returning from an incomplete Echo

  • Fixed rare bug where another player in a party could be seen as flickering between two points if they were evading as your client connected to the server.

  • Fixed black boxes in the chain anchors within The Garden

  • Fixed a bug where there was a lazy turtle in The Garden (wasn’t animating)


Changes

  • Ophid, Tellura and Korut now have dedicated voice acting.

  • Updated a number of Localization entries

  • Adjusted Minion Stance toggle label readability

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit LE Windows Depot 899771
