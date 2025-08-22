Added a New Cultist Floor Boss

Added a New Cultist Floor Enemy

Added a New Glitch Floor Enemy

Added 10 New Items

Reworked/Changed a few items

Made it where now you can see the items you have at all times (not just when the game is paused)

Fixed the slider colors on the Main Menu Settings with the BSOD colors

Fixed Bug where "Mysterious Camera" T5 item wouldn't work on Jolt

Fixed Bug where Necromancy and Tombstone T5/TF would cause the shopkeeper and certain bosses to be invincible

Fixed Bug where The Boiler Floor and Freezer Floor would sometimes overlap

Updated Low Graphics mode to remove more effects for better performance





Added Sex................................................tant (Sextant item XD)



Keep in mind this is only available through the Blood & Bombs DLC