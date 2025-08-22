 Skip to content
22 August 2025 Build 19691766
Update notes via Steam Community
Added a New Cultist Floor Boss
Added a New Cultist Floor Enemy
Added a New Glitch Floor Enemy
Added 10 New Items
Reworked/Changed a few items
Made it where now you can see the items you have at all times (not just when the game is paused)
Fixed the slider colors on the Main Menu Settings with the BSOD colors
Fixed Bug where "Mysterious Camera" T5 item wouldn't work on Jolt
Fixed Bug where Necromancy and Tombstone T5/TF would cause the shopkeeper and certain bosses to be invincible
Fixed Bug where The Boiler Floor and Freezer Floor would sometimes overlap
Updated Low Graphics mode to remove more effects for better performance


Added Sex................................................tant (Sextant item XD)

Keep in mind this is only available through the Blood & Bombs DLC

