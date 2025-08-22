Fellow Necromancers,

First off, thank you to BloodWolfBS who mentioned they were having some issues unlocking a particular achievement. Thanks to them, we realised that certain stats were not being saved correctly for achievements. Achievements worked perfectly if you completed the run in a single sitting, but now things like "Win a run without a Monster dying" and "Use at least 7 different team combinations in a single run" are being tracked correctly when you save your game.

"Use at least 7 different Monster team combinations in a single run." - This is now checked only after winning a Battle, though if a Monster dies it will still count as a unique team.

Our Philosophy on Single-Player Saves

Recently a player used our feedback form to point out that Battles could be reset by exiting to the menu and going back in, and this 'exploit' could also be used to reset what regular Move Tomes were offered.

Both of these are intentional. Our philosophy in single-player games is to let the player have as much fun as possible, and give them opportunities to experiment. If you want to try tackling a particular Battle with a certain team, being able to exit out of the Battle if it goes poorly gives you the freedom to do that without wrecking a run.

This is somewhat common in other roguelikes (such as 'Slay the Spire'). If you prefer to never reset anything and if you die you die, that's great. We play like that sometimes too! And then sometimes we really want to be able to test a weird combo or interaction we haven't tried before.

We decided to extend this idea to the regular Move Tomes (that only apply to a single Monster) as well. Sometimes you pick a new Monster and REALLY want to get a particularly Move - and if you really, genuinely want it, you can keep exiting and reloading your save until it's offered to you.



We're open to feedback on this - if enough players feel like they're forced to reroll repeatedly until they get something 'optimal', then we'll remove this feature. But for now, we want Necromancer For A Week to be about assembling cool combos and weird interactions. And we think this helps players do that, while those who prefer to never reroll are totally free to do so.

If you feel strongly (either way!) about this, let us know below!