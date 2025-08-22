 Skip to content
22 August 2025 Build 19691721 Edited 22 August 2025 – 01:46:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Text chat is enabled!

  1. You can now chat in both the PP Lounge and Race Sessions.
  2. There will probably be a couple of scenarios where input is disabled and you cannot text chat, but I will iron out those issues soon.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3556351
