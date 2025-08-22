- Add check to disable Cook Food if not enough hours remaining in month to complete it
- Add tooltip to "age and other limits" icon if activity requires enough hours remaining in month to complete it
- Add City Explorer button to Character Sheet
- Attempting to add participant to passion when there are problems now prints notification
- baseTranslate phrases are now moddable (Health Inspector example mod on workshop updated)
Update Notes For v1.00.40
