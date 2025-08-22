 Skip to content
22 August 2025 Build 19691685 Edited 22 August 2025 – 01:39:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Add check to disable Cook Food if not enough hours remaining in month to complete it
  • Add tooltip to "age and other limits" icon if activity requires enough hours remaining in month to complete it
  • Add City Explorer button to Character Sheet
  • Attempting to add participant to passion when there are problems now prints notification
  • baseTranslate phrases are now moddable (Health Inspector example mod on workshop updated)

