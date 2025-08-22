Cepheus Protocol HQ - August 9th #61



Patch Notes 1.3.4.9 Legacy

Fixed a critical bug with Dynamic Civilian groups where you or they could declare war and your units would shoot at them but your units couldn't hurt them

Fixed a Vehicle Loading Bug where units would teleport/move oddly after saving/loading. Got slightly better after the sidewalk bug that was resolved last patch but this should fix it completely

Going into Friday i will be investigating and triaging the Civilian Evocation system and looking at Bus movement. As always lmk if you run into anything crazy as im trying to move back to the rebuild to start helicopters with Derek when we start phase 2 Monday.

What Remains to conclude Phase 1:

Controls + Key binding (Very close as of this patch it was disabled so we could ship this patch but expect this to come in tonight) Main Menu + Game Selection system (Targeted for Thursday night) Max Corpses need some improvements in online environments (Targeted for Thursday night) Gameplay option to hide other drones in the world Inverting the mouse when playing as the Operator Mouse sensitivity when playing as the Operator



Cepheus Protocol Roadmap

We’re thrilled to share our vision for the future of Cepheus Protocol! With your continued support, we’re working tirelessly to refine the game and introduce exciting new features that elevate the experience.

🚧 What’s in Active Development?

Experimental SP/Co-op Horde Mode — Now live via the cerc-hq-public branch (up to 16 players in hybrid RTS/TPS).

Main Menu/Options Screens to conclude Phase 1.

Tracking down Desyncs, bugs & crashes!



🧠 What's Coming Next?

Finalize and polish Phase 1 We are currently a few days out from this

Launch Phase 2: Pandemic + Custom Game Options

Prepare Phase 3: Vehicles + Doctrines



💬 Want to See the Full Timeline?

Check our stickied Roadmap post on the Steam forums



💡How You Can Help

Play the CERC-HQ-Public build under the beta opt-in tab

Report bugs, give feedback

Join our Discord to engage with the team and community



Thank you for continuing to support the game — this is just the beginning. 🛠️



