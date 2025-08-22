Patch Notes

Lots of fixes to save validation, save backup system improvements, shrines (statue rooms) received some spawn fixes, significantly decreased the absurdly high spawn rate of shops and miniboss rooms, greatly increased the spawn rate of safe rooms to make map traversal less of a slog, some minor balance improvements, fixes for boss units being underleveled.

Bug Fixes:

Cards and units no longer duplicate on load.

Combined and mutated units no longer force saves into the backup directory.

Shrines no longer lock you into a corrupt state on battle failure.

Numerous improvements to the save backup system, and performed extensive save stress testing to help prevent future issues.

Boss units are no longer extremely underleveled.

Balance Changes:

Shops and minibosses now spawn far less frequently outside of structure spawns and dungeons, as they were preventing traversal and completely disrupted the balance of the game.

Safe rooms are now significantly more common, allowing map traversal without being forced to battle in every tile.

The consecration card's cost has been dramatically decreased.

The spawn rate of demolish (wall destroy) and expand (room generate) cards has been significantly increased.

Any feedback is greatly appreciated! You can post new threads in the community hub if you encounter bugs or just have questions/suggestions.

If you encounter any issues at all loading saves, you can send us your save and we'll fix it the same day we see your message. Thanks for checking out the game!