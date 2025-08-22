Hey Neighbours!

Just a little update today to do some housekeeping for release next week. This marks the official version change to 2.0.0A! It’s mostly polish and I’ve changed the EA gifts to register to your user id rather than be per save file so if you’re thinking of starting a new game at release feel free!

And one last reminder that I’ll be streaming the release on Twitch and Youtube (@violetlebeaux) so some join me to celebrate the milestone!

Stream time: 1:30pm Weds 27th Aug AEST (Tuesday night in the US)

Now back to working on the next update for me, hope you all have a great weekend!

See you in Garland!

<3 Violet

_______________________________________________________________________

2.0.0A - Patch (PC and Mac) (Full and Demo) - 22/08/25

_______________________________________________________________________

Current song: Level Clear! - Tom Cardy

General:

- Updated News section and added auto tab select on title screen.

- Fixed some general typos

- Steam achievements - Fixed typo preventing Pinewood Move in achievement from being sent.

- Player movement - Fixed being sucked out through walls if stuck in an exterior.

- Mail - Fixed Fortune and Luck mail sending on first year.

- Mail - Added gift icon.

- New game - Fixed new game choice being stuck (note, if you start a new game before choosing an apartment you may still soft lock and need to fully close the game)

- Added furniture highlight when refilling cleaning cloth.

- Added outdoor water fountains around the city for refilling cleaning clothes/watering cans etc.

- Help - Added debugger toggle option.

- Help - Removed help options on title screen

- Hotbar - fixed can’t tab though empty spots by keyboard in some situations.

- Audio - Fixed ambient audio not resetting when quitting to main menu.

UI/Display

- Fixed some issues when resizing windows and going between windowed/fullscreen.

- Adjusted scroll speed for different FPS/devices/sizes

- Vsync - Toggling vsync was causing issues with jittering on some displays regardless of the setting. It’s off by default but I’ve changed the refresh so if you want to enable, you may need to exit and reopen the game for it to take effect.

Controls:

- Updated wording in custom controls for better cross platform support.

- Added auto pause when controller disconnected.

- Fixed some issues with alt-tabbing on PC

Weddings/Petal Events

- Fixed crash when inviting non-core NPCs

- Fixed incorrect NPC names in UI.

- Randomised heart explosion and fixed image being incorrect.

Early Access gifts:

- These will now be registered to your player ID and stored in your settings file.

- To register this, please open any old save file, save in and save settings in the current version.

- If you ever need to delete your settings file just open a bugs ticket and I’m happy to reenable for you.