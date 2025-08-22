We've updated the Training game mode "Reflex" go give it a shot! See how many balls you can grab and get to the top of the ball grabbing leaderboard.
We also changed movement timings when in possession of the ball, the ball carrier's speed is slower by just a bit.
Join the discord to find matches with other players. discord.gg/protoball we'd love to have you!
Updates to Movement and Reflex
