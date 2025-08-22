 Skip to content
22 August 2025 Build 19691322 Edited 22 August 2025 – 01:06:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We've updated the Training game mode "Reflex" go give it a shot! See how many balls you can grab and get to the top of the ball grabbing leaderboard.

We also changed movement timings when in possession of the ball, the ball carrier's speed is slower by just a bit.

Join the discord to find matches with other players. discord.gg/protoball we'd love to have you!

