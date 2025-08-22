 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight: Silksong Battlefield™ 2042 Hollow Knight Last Epoch Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 August 2025 Build 19691266 Edited 22 August 2025 – 00:46:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hotfix 0.10.10

A few fixes from early reports.

Changes
  • Temporary Fix: When resuming a saved game with an active tutorial, the tutorial will be turned off for the run. This will prevent certain soft-lock scenarios while I work to restore full functionality to the system over the weekend.
  • If you have no re-rolls left, and you banish every available upgrade, the upgrade menu will now auto-quit
  • Fixed an issue where selecting a locked augment and then going into the augment category would leave the buy/unlock texts on the screen

Other Notes
  • I'm aware the tutorial can cause the game to lock up in certain situations but I have yet to replicate it. Hopefully have a fix soon.
  • The full screen auto-detect can be messed up when screen scaling is above 100% on your monitor. I'll look into a solution for this, but I don't expect anything soon.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3492831
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link