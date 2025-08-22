A few fixes from early reports.
Changes
- Temporary Fix: When resuming a saved game with an active tutorial, the tutorial will be turned off for the run. This will prevent certain soft-lock scenarios while I work to restore full functionality to the system over the weekend.
- If you have no re-rolls left, and you banish every available upgrade, the upgrade menu will now auto-quit
- Fixed an issue where selecting a locked augment and then going into the augment category would leave the buy/unlock texts on the screen
Other Notes
- I'm aware the tutorial can cause the game to lock up in certain situations but I have yet to replicate it. Hopefully have a fix soon.
- The full screen auto-detect can be messed up when screen scaling is above 100% on your monitor. I'll look into a solution for this, but I don't expect anything soon.
Changed files in this update