 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight: Silksong Battlefield™ 2042 Hollow Knight Last Epoch Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 August 2025 Build 19691155 Edited 22 August 2025 – 00:26:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bugs

Fixed issue with saves prior to 1.2.18 not longer loading correctly

Fixed issue with controller glyphs

Changed files in this update

Depot 3308191
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link