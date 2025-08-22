Bugs
Fixed issue with saves prior to 1.2.18 not longer loading correctly
Fixed issue with controller glyphs
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Fixed issue with saves prior to 1.2.18 not longer loading correctly
Fixed issue with controller glyphs
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update