 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight: Silksong Battlefield™ 2042 Hollow Knight Last Epoch Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 August 2025 Build 19691094 Edited 22 August 2025 – 00:32:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey there, TIME COWBOY has just been updated to v1.1a!
(Which, in case if you have been out of the loop, released last Thursday)

Here's what has been changed:

- Added more Grapple Points (Green Orbs) to certain maps
- Added a Special Ability to the Crossbow
- Redone the Progress Bar for Specials
- Reworded B-Hop Tutorial
- Added Kill-gate for Era 2 Level 9
- Buffed Torch
- Slightly reworked Era 2 Level 5
- Slightly reworked Era 2 Level 1
- Fixed a bug where players on Yellowbelly would be unable to progress Era 2 Level 1 despite killing all enemies

That is all for today, Thank you for Reading.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3824231
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3824232
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link