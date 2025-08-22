Hey there, TIME COWBOY has just been updated to v1.1a!

(Which, in case if you have been out of the loop, released last Thursday)



Here's what has been changed:



- Added more Grapple Points (Green Orbs) to certain maps

- Added a Special Ability to the Crossbow

- Redone the Progress Bar for Specials

- Reworded B-Hop Tutorial

- Added Kill-gate for Era 2 Level 9

- Buffed Torch

- Slightly reworked Era 2 Level 5

- Slightly reworked Era 2 Level 1

- Fixed a bug where players on Yellowbelly would be unable to progress Era 2 Level 1 despite killing all enemies



That is all for today, Thank you for Reading.