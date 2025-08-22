Hey there, TIME COWBOY has just been updated to v1.1a!
(Which, in case if you have been out of the loop, released last Thursday)
Here's what has been changed:
- Added more Grapple Points (Green Orbs) to certain maps
- Added a Special Ability to the Crossbow
- Redone the Progress Bar for Specials
- Reworded B-Hop Tutorial
- Added Kill-gate for Era 2 Level 9
- Buffed Torch
- Slightly reworked Era 2 Level 5
- Slightly reworked Era 2 Level 1
- Fixed a bug where players on Yellowbelly would be unable to progress Era 2 Level 1 despite killing all enemies
That is all for today, Thank you for Reading.
TIME COWBOY Update 1.1a
