 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight: Silksong Battlefield™ 2042 Last Epoch Hollow Knight Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 August 2025 Build 19690961 Edited 22 August 2025 – 04:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Currently in beta, but the patch today adds a new rendering mode that will increase performance and compatibility for older/low end hardware. You should also see some new launch options when you run the game from Steam. Also some other miscellaneous bug fixes and stability improvements are included.

Changed files in this update

End of War 1945 Content Depot 1191591
  • Loading history…
End of War 1945 GERMAN AUSTRIA VERSION Depot 1191594
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link