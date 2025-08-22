 Skip to content
22 August 2025 Build 19690950
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixes and Improvements

  • Corrected issue where the board was interactable via the pause menu. Clicks happening while paused are ignored now.
  • Revealed cells that don't contain anything (Numbers, Bombs) have a transparent look to them to help with large board confusion.
  • Once again tweaked leaderboards to better reflect your current score vs leaderboard scores.
  • Ensured leaderboard scores are calculated with live Steam Leaderboard data rather than stale data.
  • First play times are no longer counted as "First Leaderboard Upload" which resulted in the first play always appearing as their first time being entered into a leaderboard position.

