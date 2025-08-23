🧙‍♀️ Welcome back, Witches!

We have a lot of new things to share with you in our first update, as well as what's to come!

This is the first update on our 2025 road map for Burger Witch.

In this update, we are experimenting with multiple new things, including the new expanded camera mode for motion sickness, a virtual cursor to fully support the gamepad, and the new cutting counter method to cut items.





New & Added:



Redesigned Main Menu.





Redesigned Create Game Room.

Redesigned Lobby Room.

Completely Redesigned UI.

Added new kitchen (Blue Kitchen).





Added a new modern font.

Added Virtual Cursor to fully support Gamepad players. Accessible via the left stick on a gamepad.

Added Expand Camera mode (Motion Sickness).





Added Discord button.

Updated credits.



Fixes & Enhances:



Changed the Cutting Board method.

The game starts as soon as the player is ready, without a pre-game tutorial, and the player interacts with it to mark themselves ready.

Several changes have been made across all kitchens.

Multiple Fixes have been made across all UI & Gameplay.



Removed:



Highlighted Interaction Key.

Arabic Localization Support (Temporarily).



We're aware of some inconsistent bugs that occasionally happen, and we are determined to detect and fix them as soon as possible. Door physics are also experiencing incorrect collision weights, and we are working on a fix. And we are still evolving the game and working on the following in a separate hotfix update:



Fixing where two players or more try to drop an item on the same empty counter; it results in immediate destruction of the items, but not visually.

In-game name tags above players.

Adding more clarification for the potions in a Steam Guide.

This update does not require manual action; restart Steam to get the latest update automatically.



As always, thanks for playing and supporting us! Feel free to share your experience in the community or join our 🎙️ Official Discord Server.



Cyber752,

Developer of Burger Witch