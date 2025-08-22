 Skip to content
22 August 2025 Build 19690860 Edited 22 August 2025 – 00:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
- Updated more character poses and voice reactions.
- Minor text adjustments.

New issues found:
- Calvin's Date 20 can't proceed past one of the multiple-choice questions. Known fix, another patch coming soon.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 1408091
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bitEnglish Depot 1408092
  • Loading history…
