- Improved revive interactions (added visual cues + tweaked interaction area)
- Added new server setting: timescale (e.g. for playing the game in slow motion)
- Made soldier ragdolls less likely to get stuck in weird poses
- Added precision movement for spectators (hold walk/sprint key)
v0.25.1 Patch
