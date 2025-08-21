 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19690673 Edited 22 August 2025 – 00:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Improved revive interactions (added visual cues + tweaked interaction area)
  • Added new server setting: timescale (e.g. for playing the game in slow motion)
  • Made soldier ragdolls less likely to get stuck in weird poses
  • Added precision movement for spectators (hold walk/sprint key)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1218471
