\[ MemoMart Additions ]
To prepare for the upcoming "Foodies, Unite!" update, here's all of the new stuff added to MemoMart!
( Meals )
Sub Sandwich
Onion Rings
( Ingredients )
Onion
Bread
Pampa's Bread Crumbs
\[ Bug-Fixes ]
Fixed a bug where islander's who aren't attracted to the gender of an islander would sometimes accept a confession from that gender.
Fixed a bug that created a softlock if an islander showed off one of their memories.
\[ Additions/Improvements ]
Removed Fryc.
Changed files in this update