21 August 2025 Build 19690653
Update notes via Steam Community

\[ MemoMart Additions ]

To prepare for the upcoming "Foodies, Unite!" update, here's all of the new stuff added to MemoMart!

( Meals )

  • Sub Sandwich

  • Onion Rings

( Ingredients )

  • Onion

  • Bread

  • Pampa's Bread Crumbs

\[ Bug-Fixes ]

  • Fixed a bug where islander's who aren't attracted to the gender of an islander would sometimes accept a confession from that gender.

  • Fixed a bug that created a softlock if an islander showed off one of their memories.

\[ Additions/Improvements ]

  • Removed Fryc.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2428441
