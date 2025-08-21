Adventurers,
The dungeon gates have opened wider:
Velmora can now be explored both on Windows and Linux. Whichever path you walk, the shadows beneath the temple await you just the same…
What’s new in this update:
Added full support for Linux + SteamOS (64-bit).
Windows and Linux builds are now unified – both platforms receive updates at the same time.
Minor fixes and adjustments preparing the way for future patches.
Thank you for walking these dark halls with me – your feedback and bug reports help sharpen the torchlight for all who enter after you.
Stay wary,
🗝️ The Developer of Velmora
