Adventurers,



The dungeon gates have opened wider:

Velmora can now be explored both on Windows and Linux. Whichever path you walk, the shadows beneath the temple await you just the same…



What’s new in this update:



Added full support for Linux + SteamOS (64-bit).



Windows and Linux builds are now unified – both platforms receive updates at the same time.



Minor fixes and adjustments preparing the way for future patches.



Thank you for walking these dark halls with me – your feedback and bug reports help sharpen the torchlight for all who enter after you.



Stay wary,

🗝️ The Developer of Velmora