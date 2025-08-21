 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19690473 Edited 22 August 2025 – 00:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


**Pal Engine - Change Log 053-25-08-22!**

This week, we’re leveling up **Gemini AI Chat** to make it smarter and more personal:

🧠 **Context Memory** – Gemini will now remember your conversations for up to **24 hours**, so chats feel more natural and connected.

📒 **Details Memory** – Gemini will remember key things about you (like your **name, gender, age, hobbies** and more), making interactions feel truly personal.

🛒 **App Store** – preparing **Pal Points purchases** (daily bonus ends in September, so this is your chance to stock up).

🗑️ **Chat history & memory deletion** – you’ll have full control over what Gemini remembers.

💬 **Chat upgrades** – new features + a fresh UI for an even smoother experience.

**Loading indicators** – more feedback across all modules, so you always know what’s happening.

🛠️ **Maintenance mode** – each module (Character, Chat, Store, Settings, Guides) can now be individually managed.


🚀 Get ready for a **more human-like, personal, and immersive experience** with your AI companion! 💬✨


---

