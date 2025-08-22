Fixes:
- Fixed zorder of inventory slot menu.
- Fix error in platation raid if no weapon is equipped
- Add class name to character class selector
- Enemies not resting before the fight resulted in incorrect HP values.
New/changes:
- Three new achievements for gaining each affinity type
- for character modifier bonuses, use highest-level class ability modifier in addition to affinity ability modifiers
- Change unarmed attack to use strength modifier instead of character modifier.
- Add proficiency bonus to attack damage roll.
- Increased constitution value for Rat King and Spider Queen in catacombs
- Companions can now gain the affinity-based "special classes" if they have the affinities for them (ie Ceraphina)
