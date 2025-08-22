 Skip to content
22 August 2025 Build 19690468
Update notes via Steam Community
No new content.

Fixes:

  • Fixed zorder of inventory slot menu.
  • Fix error in platation raid if no weapon is equipped
  • Add class name to character class selector
  • Enemies not resting before the fight resulted in incorrect HP values.


New/changes:

  • Three new achievements for gaining each affinity type
  • for character modifier bonuses, use highest-level class ability modifier in addition to affinity ability modifiers
  • Change unarmed attack to use strength modifier instead of character modifier.
  • Add proficiency bonus to attack damage roll.
  • Increased constitution value for Rat King and Spider Queen in catacombs
  • Companions can now gain the affinity-based "special classes" if they have the affinities for them (ie Ceraphina)

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3557422
Linux English Depot 3557423
