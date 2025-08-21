ProcW Godot Edition has many new features, and will be updated a lot more.

NOTE: This only applies to the new Godot edition.

Features include:

Up to four player local multiplayer (can just be Controller VS Controller VS Controller VS Controller now! Keyboard still supported.)

"End of round multipliers" now toggleable.

In the more stable Godot Engine.

Ice Skating mode and Damage from off-screen still both toggleable.

New scoring system.

Store modifier now available, allowing players to pick one of two perks every five rounds for money.

Performance Improvement

New UI

I hope you enjoy the update.