Major 21 August 2025 Build 19690275 Edited 21 August 2025 – 23:06:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

ProcW Godot Edition has many new features, and will be updated a lot more.

NOTE: This only applies to the new Godot edition.

Features include:

  • Up to four player local multiplayer (can just be Controller VS Controller VS Controller VS Controller now! Keyboard still supported.)

  • "End of round multipliers" now toggleable.

  • In the more stable Godot Engine.

  • Ice Skating mode and Damage from off-screen still both toggleable.

  • New scoring system.

  • Store modifier now available, allowing players to pick one of two perks every five rounds for money.

  • Performance Improvement

  • New UI

I hope you enjoy the update.

