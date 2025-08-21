 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19690240 Edited 21 August 2025 – 22:39:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Crash: "bad operand type for unary ~: 'str' (Luke)" - unfortunately the fix for a missing Acting Grant crash in "Full 1.0.72" in other circumstances would cause this new crash. Crossing fingers (after testing of course) that 1.0.73 fixes both now.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 887492
