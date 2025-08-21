ARMORY CHANGES

The armory has been changed to a closed room requiring an access card.

In this room, you will find a new machine to recharge guns, and some new miscellaneous items.

With now 4 extra rooms, we are adding a chance for a 2nd card to spawn, exclusively in the camera room.

WEAPON RELOAD STATION

Found in the armory, this new machine let you recharge any weapon, by placing the matching plant sample.

WEAPON CRATES CHANGES

Previously, every weapon that spawned on the field (not in a crate) would also spawn an empty weapon crate.

Now, empty weapons crates still exist, but aren’t guaranteed anymore and are moderately rare.

NEW MISCELLANEOUS ITEMS

There is a variety of new miscellaneous items spawning around.

These items spawn more organically in fitting areas, instead of being exclusive to card locked rooms.

Previous locked room items also received this treatment. For example, machine parts now spawn in the whole machine area and corridor.





OTHERS

Changed the animations of containers and other cylindrical items.

Reverted the summer toy gun into the original design. However the dragon and fishes are keeping their glasses until the very last day of summer !

FIXES AND OPTIMIZATION

Fixed a hole in the Restaurant to corridor junction (thanks Siri)

Optimized several models in the central area.