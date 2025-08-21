Bug Fixes & content updates
Fixed clothing clipping, still monitoring but from initial testing it "Seems" fixed,
Weapon Attachments now attach correctly,
1st person no longer toggles in Upgrade Weapon mode,
Wetness/Puddles displaying correctly on a number of materials and surfaces,
Added ADS offsets for Male & Female character when applying and removing scopes to weapons,
Adjusted Berry values again (Nerfed too much) They now replenish slightly more Hunger & Thirst,
Player now starts with a random T-Shirt, Pants and Shoes equipped (Random every start, random every death/respawn)
New items added
Holoscope, Silencer, Flashlight sockets and offsets to Rifles,
2 x New Scar Rifles (Desert & Camo Skin),
Campfires to Campsites,
Climbable collision to multiple models to allow climbing,
More foliage to map in areas where it was sparse,
Melting effect of Snow surrounding campfire when lit. Snow now melts away, and returns when Campfire is no longer lit,
10 x Different type of Male & Female Ranged AI to Raider Camps
2 x Safezones with NPC Traders,
Friendly Ranged AI Guards (They attack all AI, do not attack Players)
Additional found bugs and Fixes applied
Fixed projectile collision and materials on Campfire
Fixed AK47 showing crosshair in FP ADS
Fixed Tree stump LOD distances (trunk material no longer spams out)
Fixed LOD distances on Farm buildings
Fixed Farm storage tent collision blocking players
Fixed missing inventory items for Shoes, Boots, Trainers & Repair Bench
Fixed Car repair wrench UI text & description, changed Car repair wrench equipped model & adjusted player held location
Updated all crafting recipes for Player, Workbench & Table Saw
Added to game content
Added Climbable collision to Farm Pallet Stacks
Added replicated sound effect for Safe Zone gates open/close
Added Raw Meat & Intestines to loot from Pigs
Added Raw Meat & Animal Skin to loot from Bears & Deer
Added Chicken Leg, Feathers & Eggs to loot from Chickens
Added Table Saw and crafting recipes to craft wood Placeable Buildings
Added PigPen and Chicken Coop to craftable items
Added Spiked Bat and Crowbar recipes to Crafting Workbench
Adjusted Rifle Recoil in FP ADS and with Holoscope attached (Recoil was too high)
Adjusted Player temperature damage to below 5ºc and above 35ºc (Adjustment made because player now starts with clothing equipped)
Adjusted Smoke grenade colour, scale and duration
Adjusted explosion Niagara effects
Adjusted on-screen damage and critical damage colour display
General changes
Reduced sound that plays on ranged weapon equip
Reduced building saw sound when placing
Increased Campfire storage to 16 slots
Increased Ranged AI sight distance, shot accuracy & weapon range
Increased all placeable buildings Health and Repair amounts
Changed names on military loot crates
Changed Grenade explosion effect, sound and duration
Changed throwable arc colour
Changed explosive barrel destroyed colour and effect
Changed raider camp air drop chest reward, sounds and smoke effect
Changed PlotPole building radius to 50m
Changed Repair Bench model, Repair Bench UI and added all Melee & Ranged weapons to repair options in exchange for Zomcoin
Changed files in this update