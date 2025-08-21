Bug Fixes & content updates

Fixed clothing clipping, still monitoring but from initial testing it "Seems" fixed,

Weapon Attachments now attach correctly,

1st person no longer toggles in Upgrade Weapon mode,

Wetness/Puddles displaying correctly on a number of materials and surfaces,

Added ADS offsets for Male & Female character when applying and removing scopes to weapons,

Adjusted Berry values again (Nerfed too much) They now replenish slightly more Hunger & Thirst,

Player now starts with a random T-Shirt, Pants and Shoes equipped (Random every start, random every death/respawn)



New items added

Holoscope, Silencer, Flashlight sockets and offsets to Rifles,

2 x New Scar Rifles (Desert & Camo Skin),

Campfires to Campsites,

Climbable collision to multiple models to allow climbing,

More foliage to map in areas where it was sparse,

Melting effect of Snow surrounding campfire when lit. Snow now melts away, and returns when Campfire is no longer lit,

10 x Different type of Male & Female Ranged AI to Raider Camps

2 x Safezones with NPC Traders,

Friendly Ranged AI Guards (They attack all AI, do not attack Players)



Additional found bugs and Fixes applied



Fixed projectile collision and materials on Campfire

Fixed AK47 showing crosshair in FP ADS

Fixed Tree stump LOD distances (trunk material no longer spams out)

Fixed LOD distances on Farm buildings

Fixed Farm storage tent collision blocking players

Fixed missing inventory items for Shoes, Boots, Trainers & Repair Bench

Fixed Car repair wrench UI text & description, changed Car repair wrench equipped model & adjusted player held location

Updated all crafting recipes for Player, Workbench & Table Saw



Added to game content

Added Climbable collision to Farm Pallet Stacks

Added replicated sound effect for Safe Zone gates open/close

Added Raw Meat & Intestines to loot from Pigs

Added Raw Meat & Animal Skin to loot from Bears & Deer

Added Chicken Leg, Feathers & Eggs to loot from Chickens

Added Table Saw and crafting recipes to craft wood Placeable Buildings

Added PigPen and Chicken Coop to craftable items

Added Spiked Bat and Crowbar recipes to Crafting Workbench

Adjusted Rifle Recoil in FP ADS and with Holoscope attached (Recoil was too high)

Adjusted Player temperature damage to below 5ºc and above 35ºc (Adjustment made because player now starts with clothing equipped)

Adjusted Smoke grenade colour, scale and duration

Adjusted explosion Niagara effects

Adjusted on-screen damage and critical damage colour display



General changes

Reduced sound that plays on ranged weapon equip

Reduced building saw sound when placing

Increased Campfire storage to 16 slots

Increased Ranged AI sight distance, shot accuracy & weapon range

Increased all placeable buildings Health and Repair amounts

Changed names on military loot crates

Changed Grenade explosion effect, sound and duration

Changed throwable arc colour

Changed explosive barrel destroyed colour and effect

Changed raider camp air drop chest reward, sounds and smoke effect

Changed PlotPole building radius to 50m

Changed Repair Bench model, Repair Bench UI and added all Melee & Ranged weapons to repair options in exchange for Zomcoin