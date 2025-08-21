Hunters,



It’s finally time to dim the lights, on purpose this time! We’re rolling out the first test version of Dark Mode in Relic Hunters Legend, and we can’t wait to hear what you think.

Dark Mode has been one of the most requested features from our community, and this is just the beginning. Since it’s still in testing, not all screens have been fully switched over yet, but we wanted to give you an early look so you can share your feedback, ideas, and suggestions. Your input will help us polish and perfect this feature for the full release.

We know some of you love playing late at night, and now your eyes can rest easy while you’re hunting relics across the galaxy. After all, it’s not just about saving the universe, it’s about saving your retinas, too. 🌙👀



To activate Dark Mode:

Just go to Options → Graphics → toggle Dark Mode on.

While we were busy flipping the light switch, we also tackled a pesky bug:

Stored items equipped on other Hunters will no longer be sent back to the Backpack when leaving a Mission.

Xbox Save Issue



We also want to keep you updated on a save file bug currently affecting only Xbox players, as some of you may have the game here and on the console.



Right now, there’s an issue causing the game to create save files much larger than they should be on Xbox. If your save file grows beyond 200MB, the Xbox system may fail to sync it to the cloud, which could result in loss of progress.

So if you have the game on this platform as well, we recommend:



If you play on Xbox: Please keep an eye on your save file size. If it grows too large (200MB), stop playing the game, as your progress may not carry over.

Even if you try to play in Offline Mode (on the console, not only in-game) , your save file may continue to grow. Once the console is put back online, the Xbox will try to sync it again, and this can corrupt your save .

Additionally: If your save grows too large, you may also become unable to enter matches, even while playing offline, receiving the error message: “Failed to connect to the backend server.” This issue is also tied to the same save bug.

We already have a fix in development and will let you know as soon as it’s live on Xbox.

Thank you so much for your patience and support as we continue improving Relic Hunters Legend. Keep sending us your feedback – and enjoy exploring the galaxy in style, whether in light or dark.