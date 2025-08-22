 Skip to content
22 August 2025 Build 19690000
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Smallfolk,

We’ve just deployed a new hotfix focused on polishing up the desert caverns, fixing visual issues, and improving multiplayer stability.

Hotfix Notes

  • Fixed an issue where the desert cavern could disappear while inside of it.

  • Fixed entrances to the desert cavern showing as holes in the world.

  • Fixed an issue where resources in the caverns could disappear for clients.

  • Adjusted creature balancing.

  • Fixed dying in the caverns causing a lighting revert for a few seconds.

  • Fixed resonator firing VFX showing twice for clients.

  • Added more environmental dressing to the caverns.

  • Fixed desert/orange chamber appearing invisible from the main tree chamber.

  • Improvements on cavern level streaming to help reduce multiplayer co-op crashes.

If crashes still occur, please share as much detail as possible (location in the game, what you were doing, etc.) so we can investigate further.

We are still tracking a few known issues, and hope to have another hot fix available to address these as soon as possible. Here is a list of what we are investigating.

Known Issues (still in progress)

  • Lighting in the overlands at night or in cloudy weather.

  • Chairs and beds are currently not usable.

  • Some mushrooms in the caverns lack collision.

  • Spellcasting may not always deal damage for clients.

  • Previously opened crystal walls may appear blocked until you approach them.

Thanks again for your continued feedback and reports — they help us track down these tricky issues.

