Hey Smallfolk,

We’ve just deployed a new hotfix focused on polishing up the desert caverns, fixing visual issues, and improving multiplayer stability.

Hotfix Notes

Fixed an issue where the desert cavern could disappear while inside of it.

Fixed entrances to the desert cavern showing as holes in the world .

Fixed an issue where resources in the caverns could disappear for clients .

Adjusted creature balancing .

Fixed dying in the caverns causing a lighting revert for a few seconds.

Fixed resonator firing VFX showing twice for clients.

Added more environmental dressing to the caverns.

Fixed desert/orange chamber appearing invisible from the main tree chamber.

Improvements on cavern level streaming to help reduce multiplayer co-op crashes.

If crashes still occur, please share as much detail as possible (location in the game, what you were doing, etc.) so we can investigate further.

We are still tracking a few known issues, and hope to have another hot fix available to address these as soon as possible. Here is a list of what we are investigating.

Known Issues (still in progress)

Lighting in the overlands at night or in cloudy weather.

Chairs and beds are currently not usable.

Some mushrooms in the caverns lack collision.

Spellcasting may not always deal damage for clients.

Previously opened crystal walls may appear blocked until you approach them.

Thanks again for your continued feedback and reports — they help us track down these tricky issues.