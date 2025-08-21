- You can now place basic decorations in your own provinces (various rocks for now). It's a new skill on your bar visible in your own regions. Right-click it/hold (X) on the controller for more options, such as the drop-down list of possible rocks. You can fine-tune your rock placement/options by right-clicking them (or (X) on controller). This is purely cosmetic, so don't be surprised if your town buildings start growing into rocks.
- Main menu now has a button allowing you to easily restore player saves from a backup.
- Firework type effect with lights (like taunt) will now be slightly more performant.
- One shot protection was apparently being used incorrectly for quite a while. It will now correctly stop working as your hull gets low enough.
- The ship's gunner crews should now take advantage of non-standard cannon layouts much better (for example when all cannons are on one side, or when cannons have multiple crews servicing them), resulting in noticeably higher auto-attack DPS, particularly on ships like the SotL.
- Fixed towns not generating enough items even though their inventory size was increased.
- The tentacle sightings have started to attract attention.
Patch notes: August 21st
Update notes via Steam Community
