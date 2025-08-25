Greetings friends! Patch 0.1.3 has arrived for all players. Please update your game when you see the patch is available. If you do not see the update right away, please try verifying your game files or restarting your console.

Thank you all so much for your patience and support. Your feedback, suggestions, and bug reports have been invaluable with helping us build Grounded 2 together. If you continue to experience any further issues, please contact us at Obsidian Support.

Quality of Life Updates

Snail Shells will now automatically despawn after 24 hours.

Added various “Game Repair Options for fixing saves: We intend this to be a quick fix while we work on an some major changes down the road Added a “Creature Reset option” - This should move back all creatures to their intended locations Added a “Reset Buggy” option - This will send all Buggy's back to the nest no matter the state they are in around The Park.

Added UI about Save Data limits being capped to 10. In 0.1.2 update we put a limit on the amount of saves a player can have per world. Players before the update can still have hundreds of saves and we are noticing various performance issues because of this change. We recommend deleting unneeded saves to increase your performance.



Major Bug Fixes

We've made significant improvements to game stability, with an estimated 30% performance gain compared to version 0.1.2.1. As we are in Early Access, we will continue to improve this throughout development.

Crash Fixes : Resolved a crash triggered when fleeing from the ORC Wave. Fixed crashes occurring when accessing various UI menus. Addressed several other crash scenarios.

General performance improvements were made when opening UI.

Fixed various issues on the backend with not being to login to your Microsoft account on all platforms.

Resolved an issue where certain players could not start the Mysterious Stranger Fight in certain scenarios.

Fixed a progression break where the passage to Ice Sickles arena would become blocked after a Save and Load.

Resolved an issue where some creatures appeared without textures.

Patched several duplication exploits involving Buggy inventory.

Fixed an issue where consumables used on Buggies had infinite duration.

Story/Quests

﻿﻿Players who complete the MIX.R before doing the ORC Receivers quests, will now have all quests up to "Wait Theres More" be auto completed upon completion of the MIX.R.

The Park

Resources will no longer respawn through player-built structures. You will have to chop down resources already growing through your base after the update, but after chopping it down it should not return.

ORC creatures will now remain stationed at their intended guard posts instead of roaming.

Fixed an issue where players were prompted to repurchase pebblet foundations.

Players should no longer spawn on top of the skybox.

Buggies

Removed Unused Torch UI from the buggy The User can still equip a torch on their buggy: Mouse and Keyboard: By using “5” or use “V” for the Hotpouch. For Controller: Hold “LB” then use the Right stick to select the torch.



Combat

Fixed a bug where only two mutations were equipped after saving and loading.

Addressed multiple bugs related to losing equipment.

The mantis should no longer freeze mid-air during its jump attack.

Fixed a bug where certain ORC Creature cards could not be retrieved after defeating them. This fix should be retroactive to your save file.



Audio

Corrected various robotic voice from various teenagers.

UI