Biggest update yet, and I’m super excited to finally share it with you all! This one changes a lot, so please let me know if you run into any bugs! I’ll be working quickly to squash anything you find, so don’t hesitate to drop feedback in the comments.

✨ New Features

Leaderboards – Compete on every difficulty setting.

Day & Night Cycle – Time now flows naturally as you search.

Torch at Night – Keep exploring after dark with a trusty torch.

Complete UI Overhaul – Fresh look across menus and gameplay.

New Biomes – Explore the forest, pine forest, mushroom biome, plains, and flower field.

Player Poop Skill 💩 – Yes, you can poop now.

Clean Mode – For those who prefer less suggestive gameplay.

Graphics Toggle – Switch between high and low settings.

Secrets & Surprises – A few hidden things for you to discover.

Bees 🐝 – Watch out…

Ultrawide Support – Play on wider screens with proper formatting.

Credits Menu – A place to see the amazing folks behind the game.

Tips Menu – Review power-up abilities anytime.

New Achievements – Several fresh challenges await.

Rock Hard Achievement – Removed… and replaced with something significantly harder.

General Improvements – Performance, visuals, and a lot of under-the-hood tweaks.

Much, much more…

🙏 Special Thanks

To my wife – Once again, she’s behind the art that makes the game look as good as it does. Couldn’t do this without her. ❤️

To my testers – Huge thanks for all the help!

🔮 Coming Soon