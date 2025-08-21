Biggest update yet, and I’m super excited to finally share it with you all! This one changes a lot, so please let me know if you run into any bugs! I’ll be working quickly to squash anything you find, so don’t hesitate to drop feedback in the comments.
✨ New Features
Leaderboards – Compete on every difficulty setting.
Day & Night Cycle – Time now flows naturally as you search.
Torch at Night – Keep exploring after dark with a trusty torch.
Complete UI Overhaul – Fresh look across menus and gameplay.
New Biomes – Explore the forest, pine forest, mushroom biome, plains, and flower field.
Player Poop Skill 💩 – Yes, you can poop now.
Clean Mode – For those who prefer less suggestive gameplay.
Graphics Toggle – Switch between high and low settings.
Secrets & Surprises – A few hidden things for you to discover.
Bees 🐝 – Watch out…
Ultrawide Support – Play on wider screens with proper formatting.
Credits Menu – A place to see the amazing folks behind the game.
Tips Menu – Review power-up abilities anytime.
New Achievements – Several fresh challenges await.
Rock Hard Achievement – Removed… and replaced with something significantly harder.
General Improvements – Performance, visuals, and a lot of under-the-hood tweaks.
Much, much more…
🙏 Special Thanks
To my wife – Once again, she’s behind the art that makes the game look as good as it does. Couldn’t do this without her. ❤️
To my testers – Huge thanks for all the help!
🔮 Coming Soon
New Wiener Lore – More story, more mystery, and more reasons to stretch your limits…
;)
Changed files in this update