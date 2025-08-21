 Skip to content
Major 21 August 2025 Build 19689910 Edited 21 August 2025 – 22:39:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Biggest update yet, and I’m super excited to finally share it with you all! This one changes a lot, so please let me know if you run into any bugs! I’ll be working quickly to squash anything you find, so don’t hesitate to drop feedback in the comments.

✨ New Features

  • Leaderboards – Compete on every difficulty setting.

  • Day & Night Cycle – Time now flows naturally as you search.

  • Torch at Night – Keep exploring after dark with a trusty torch.

  • Complete UI Overhaul – Fresh look across menus and gameplay.

  • New Biomes – Explore the forest, pine forest, mushroom biome, plains, and flower field.

  • Player Poop Skill 💩 – Yes, you can poop now.

  • Clean Mode – For those who prefer less suggestive gameplay.

  • Graphics Toggle – Switch between high and low settings.

  • Secrets & Surprises – A few hidden things for you to discover.

  • Bees 🐝 – Watch out…

  • Ultrawide Support – Play on wider screens with proper formatting.

  • Credits Menu – A place to see the amazing folks behind the game.

  • Tips Menu – Review power-up abilities anytime.

  • New Achievements – Several fresh challenges await.

  • Rock Hard Achievement – Removed… and replaced with something significantly harder.

  • General Improvements – Performance, visuals, and a lot of under-the-hood tweaks.

  • Much, much more…

🙏 Special Thanks

  • To my wife – Once again, she’s behind the art that makes the game look as good as it does. Couldn’t do this without her. ❤️

  • To my testers – Huge thanks for all the help!

🔮 Coming Soon

  • New Wiener Lore – More story, more mystery, and more reasons to stretch your limits…

  • ;)

Changed files in this update

