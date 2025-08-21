freeze, magic missle, and thunderbolt voice detection improvements
the region size to find matches has been increased to the max so regions with lower playercounts should be able to find games now, i will be monitoring if this causes ping issues
permanent blocklist for hosts and a (hopefully) always working kick option
anti cheat measures, not sure how effective these will be long term, but it will break a lot of the currently available public cheats hopefully
option to clear custom flags in settings and disable them for the match in the join team screen
golems are now killable with melee weapons
worm hole lasts much longer at early levels
freeze damage nerfed late game
bug fixes
There is no new content this patch but stuff is on its way. I would rather do more spaced out large updates with lots of new stuff to do than frequent small updates that only add one or two new spells. The goal is that every once in a while people see theres a new mage arena update and can hop on for a few games to mess around with all the new stuff.
v 0.7.7
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update