freeze, magic missle, and thunderbolt voice detection improvements



the region size to find matches has been increased to the max so regions with lower playercounts should be able to find games now, i will be monitoring if this causes ping issues



permanent blocklist for hosts and a (hopefully) always working kick option



anti cheat measures, not sure how effective these will be long term, but it will break a lot of the currently available public cheats hopefully



option to clear custom flags in settings and disable them for the match in the join team screen



golems are now killable with melee weapons



worm hole lasts much longer at early levels



freeze damage nerfed late game



bug fixes



There is no new content this patch but stuff is on its way. I would rather do more spaced out large updates with lots of new stuff to do than frequent small updates that only add one or two new spells. The goal is that every once in a while people see theres a new mage arena update and can hop on for a few games to mess around with all the new stuff.