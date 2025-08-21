 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19689826
Update notes via Steam Community
freeze, magic missle, and thunderbolt voice detection improvements

the region size to find matches has been increased to the max so regions with lower playercounts should be able to find games now, i will be monitoring if this causes ping issues

permanent blocklist for hosts and a (hopefully) always working kick option

anti cheat measures, not sure how effective these will be long term, but it will break a lot of the currently available public cheats hopefully

option to clear custom flags in settings and disable them for the match in the join team screen

golems are now killable with melee weapons

worm hole lasts much longer at early levels

freeze damage nerfed late game

bug fixes

There is no new content this patch but stuff is on its way. I would rather do more spaced out large updates with lots of new stuff to do than frequent small updates that only add one or two new spells. The goal is that every once in a while people see theres a new mage arena update and can hop on for a few games to mess around with all the new stuff.

