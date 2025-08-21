 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19689789
Update notes via Steam Community

\[ Bug-Fixes ]

  • Fixed an issue where food was being displayed on top of all models, so islander's didn't look like they were properly eating it.

  • SpongeBob SquarePants should no longer be cursing out your islanders on every Fredbook comment. (If this has already happened to you, your game might be bugged. I am looking into it! Delete the Fredbook posts with those comments.)

  • Islanders that're set to Aromantic after already developing crushes on other islanders will now have their crush meter reset.

  • Islanders will no longer gain crushes or have crushes on anyone if they currently have a partner.

