Fixed an issue where food was being displayed on top of all models, so islander's didn't look like they were properly eating it.

SpongeBob SquarePants should no longer be cursing out your islanders on every Fredbook comment. (If this has already happened to you, your game might be bugged. I am looking into it! Delete the Fredbook posts with those comments.)

Islanders that're set to Aromantic after already developing crushes on other islanders will now have their crush meter reset.