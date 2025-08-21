 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19689767 Edited 22 August 2025 – 00:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Featured Highlights

  • 6 new arenas

  • 1 new relic

  • 1 new hero skin

General

  • 6 new arenas added (keep in mind that most of these are still a work in progress):

    • African Plains

    • Amazon Rain Forest

    • Arizona Desert

    • Great Wall of China

    • Philippine Rice Terraces

    • Siberian Taiga

  • Native American Witch skin added

  • Click FX sounds added for Bear Claw, Apple, Flowers, Musical Instruments, Bats, Toy Blocks

  • Added Store UI (non functional at the moment)

  • When a matchmaking queue pops, the game will take focus

  • When a relic is not purchasable (because of lack of funds or lack of space), it will pop-up with a warning message and annoying sound. It will also no longer trigger the purchase sound and accompanying visual effects.

  • Recent damage bar polished (white bar)

  • Hero ready-up animations improved

  • Minus armor tag has been divided into two tags instead (Minus Magic Armor and Minus Physical Armor)

  • Cast time icon has been updated

Leaders

View all Leaders:

https://relicarena.com/leaders

  • Cleopatra’s Cobra can now gain stacks (can double with the second Cobra)

  • Cleopatra’s Cobra now shows relic cooldown

  • Cleopatra’s Cobra now shows relic radius when hovering

  • Isaac Newton power selection visual effects added

  • Mary Shelley interaction fixed where a hero would combine with an invulnerable summon like Rat King

  • Mary Shelley level 1 combined stats from 60% to 70%

  • Mary Shelley level 3 combined stats from 20% to 30%

  • Mozart power can now only be pressed once per round

  • Mozart level 1 chances to reroll/reduce/empty changed to: 40%/40%/20%

  • Mozart level 2 changed to: 50% chance to reduce twice

  • Mozart level 3 changed to: 20% chance to increase shop size by 1 for 2 rounds

  • Mozart level 4 changed to: 25% chance to reduce three times

  • Mozart level 5 changed to: Can be used infinite times until the shop is rerolled (shop increase can only activate on first use)

  • Wong Fei Hung level 1 cooldown reduction from 8% to 6%

  • Xerxes damage gain is no longer retroactive

  • Xerxes level 2 changed to: +4 damage per round

  • Xerxes level 3 changed to: units attacked by chosen hero will have -2 physical armor attack for 5s (stacking)

  • Xerxes level 4 changed to: +8 damage per round

Relics

View all Relics:

https://relicarena.com/relics

  • New Relic: Flamethrower (Ultimate)

    • Note: all assets are placeholders

  • Bazooka death visual effects added

  • Catapult base now grants 15->25 magic armor

  • Catapult cast/attack range minimum from 1200 to 1100

  • Catapult Juicy changed to passively grant 10s of Unstoppable (18s cooldown)

  • Conga Drums cast range from 700 to 750

  • Cursed Visage attack damage changed to apply to Assassins now instead of Rangers

  • Cursed Visage Attack Damage buff from 30 -> 55 to 40 -> 65 damage

  • Cursed Visage attack speed changed to apply to Rangers now instead of Assassins

  • Cursed Visage Witch Spell Power from 15%->30% to 10->20%

  • Holy Grail cast range from 700 to 750

  • King Tut's Mask Super 1 and 3 no longer deal damage over time

  • King Tut’s Mask Super 1 and 3 fixed to not apply the debuff to the main target during the stun (was actually stacking a second time afterwards)

  • Lance of Longinus cast/attack range from 350->600 to 250->500

  • Mask of Agamemnon Super 3 now has a 0.7s internal cooldown

  • Napoleon’s Boots visual effects polished

  • Oil Lamp Genie spawn visual effects improved further

  • Shroud of Turin cast range from 700 to 750

  • Tesla Coil Super 3 now caps at 100 damage

  • Tibetan Prayer Wheel cast range from 700 to 750

  • Zulu Necklace Juicy changed to: passively casts every 1.5s (seperate cooldown)

