Featured Highlights
6 new arenas
1 new relic
1 new hero skin
General
6 new arenas added (keep in mind that most of these are still a work in progress):
African Plains
Amazon Rain Forest
Arizona Desert
Great Wall of China
Philippine Rice Terraces
Siberian Taiga
Native American Witch skin added
Click FX sounds added for Bear Claw, Apple, Flowers, Musical Instruments, Bats, Toy Blocks
Added Store UI (non functional at the moment)
When a matchmaking queue pops, the game will take focus
When a relic is not purchasable (because of lack of funds or lack of space), it will pop-up with a warning message and annoying sound. It will also no longer trigger the purchase sound and accompanying visual effects.
Recent damage bar polished (white bar)
Hero ready-up animations improved
Minus armor tag has been divided into two tags instead (Minus Magic Armor and Minus Physical Armor)
Cast time icon has been updated
Leaders
View all Leaders:
https://relicarena.com/leaders
Cleopatra’s Cobra can now gain stacks (can double with the second Cobra)
Cleopatra’s Cobra now shows relic cooldown
Cleopatra’s Cobra now shows relic radius when hovering
Isaac Newton power selection visual effects added
Mary Shelley interaction fixed where a hero would combine with an invulnerable summon like Rat King
Mary Shelley level 1 combined stats from 60% to 70%
Mary Shelley level 3 combined stats from 20% to 30%
Mozart power can now only be pressed once per round
Mozart level 1 chances to reroll/reduce/empty changed to: 40%/40%/20%
Mozart level 2 changed to: 50% chance to reduce twice
Mozart level 3 changed to: 20% chance to increase shop size by 1 for 2 rounds
Mozart level 4 changed to: 25% chance to reduce three times
Mozart level 5 changed to: Can be used infinite times until the shop is rerolled (shop increase can only activate on first use)
Wong Fei Hung level 1 cooldown reduction from 8% to 6%
Xerxes damage gain is no longer retroactive
Xerxes level 2 changed to: +4 damage per round
Xerxes level 3 changed to: units attacked by chosen hero will have -2 physical armor attack for 5s (stacking)
Xerxes level 4 changed to: +8 damage per round
Relics
View all Relics:
New Relic: Flamethrower (Ultimate)
Note: all assets are placeholders
Bazooka death visual effects added
Catapult base now grants 15->25 magic armor
Catapult cast/attack range minimum from 1200 to 1100
Catapult Juicy changed to passively grant 10s of Unstoppable (18s cooldown)
Conga Drums cast range from 700 to 750
Cursed Visage attack damage changed to apply to Assassins now instead of Rangers
Cursed Visage Attack Damage buff from 30 -> 55 to 40 -> 65 damage
Cursed Visage attack speed changed to apply to Rangers now instead of Assassins
Cursed Visage Witch Spell Power from 15%->30% to 10->20%
Holy Grail cast range from 700 to 750
King Tut's Mask Super 1 and 3 no longer deal damage over time
King Tut’s Mask Super 1 and 3 fixed to not apply the debuff to the main target during the stun (was actually stacking a second time afterwards)
Lance of Longinus cast/attack range from 350->600 to 250->500
Mask of Agamemnon Super 3 now has a 0.7s internal cooldown
Napoleon’s Boots visual effects polished
Oil Lamp Genie spawn visual effects improved further
Shroud of Turin cast range from 700 to 750
Tesla Coil Super 3 now caps at 100 damage
Tibetan Prayer Wheel cast range from 700 to 750
Zulu Necklace Juicy changed to: passively casts every 1.5s (seperate cooldown)
