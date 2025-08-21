Cast time icon has been updated

Minus armor tag has been divided into two tags instead (Minus Magic Armor and Minus Physical Armor)

When a relic is not purchasable (because of lack of funds or lack of space), it will pop-up with a warning message and annoying sound. It will also no longer trigger the purchase sound and accompanying visual effects.

When a matchmaking queue pops, the game will take focus

Added Store UI (non functional at the moment)

6 new arenas added (keep in mind that most of these are still a work in progress):

View all Leaders:

https://relicarena.com/leaders

Cleopatra’s Cobra can now gain stacks (can double with the second Cobra)

Cleopatra’s Cobra now shows relic cooldown

Cleopatra’s Cobra now shows relic radius when hovering

Isaac Newton power selection visual effects added

Mary Shelley interaction fixed where a hero would combine with an invulnerable summon like Rat King

Mary Shelley level 1 combined stats from 60% to 70%

Mary Shelley level 3 combined stats from 20% to 30%

Mozart power can now only be pressed once per round

Mozart level 1 chances to reroll/reduce/empty changed to: 40%/40%/20%

Mozart level 2 changed to: 50% chance to reduce twice

Mozart level 3 changed to: 20% chance to increase shop size by 1 for 2 rounds

Mozart level 4 changed to: 25% chance to reduce three times

Mozart level 5 changed to: Can be used infinite times until the shop is rerolled (shop increase can only activate on first use)

Wong Fei Hung level 1 cooldown reduction from 8% to 6%

Xerxes damage gain is no longer retroactive

Xerxes level 2 changed to: +4 damage per round

Xerxes level 3 changed to: units attacked by chosen hero will have -2 physical armor attack for 5s (stacking)