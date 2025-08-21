 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19689747 Edited 21 August 2025 – 22:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Playtest is free and open to everyone!

  • 4 playable characters
  • Versus mode with AI or a Human using the keyboard as 2nd Player
  • 20 Combo Trials for each of the playable characters
  • Training mode of 1v1 and 2v2

Changed files in this update

