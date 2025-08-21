- 4 playable characters
- Versus mode with AI or a Human using the keyboard as 2nd Player
- 20 Combo Trials for each of the playable characters
- Training mode of 1v1 and 2v2
August 21, 2025 - Playtest Demo
Update notes via Steam Community
Playtest is free and open to everyone!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3897871
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update