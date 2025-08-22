Minor Update
- Increased Gravenheart’s stamina to two pips by default.
Bug Fixes
- Community Report: Fixed a bug where all map items would become viewable from the menu while in the hub.
- Fixed issue with Vesia’s missing standing turns animation.
- Fixed an issue where damaging Dro during her mid fight animation at 50% health caused her to loop that animation.
- Improved issue where Dro would sometimes slide during combat.
- Fixed issue where the Infiltrator assassin was not spawning during assassin events.
- Fixed an issue where interacting with the soup vendor, then another vendor caused the wrong UI to display.
- Fixed an issue where the Salt Devil would continue to rotate to face the player during its death animation.
- Fixed an issue where frequently Dirk Rifle’s aiming beam would point toward the ground.
- Fixed an issue where during the extraction cutscene you would see your player character zip across the screen.
- Fixed an issue with the Wholesale License Perk not reducing the cost of in-run vendors while “Inflation” is at 100%.
- Fixed an issue where spamming parry over an asset that is lacking player collision resulted in the player falling through, or into, the asset.
- Fixed issue where clients would occasionally see Goro A-pose instead of aim.
- Fixed an exploit where in multiplayer games clients could receive 100% off items in shops.
- Fixed an issue where the Training Plateau modifier would persist during subsequent runs for clients.
- Community Report: Fixed an issue where the Glitch Bar was not saving that players completed a certain tier.
