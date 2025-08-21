Hey there folks!



Very excited to announce that hosts may now connect their game with Twitch. Monsters will react to follows, subscribes, and dad joke requests! Future plans include customizable redemption commands as well as more direct player effects from chat.



New Additions:

Twitch integration. In the lobby, the host can connect their twitch account for in-game effects.

- Follow - Monsters look for crystals for a few seconds

- Subscribe - Monsters look for the portal for a few seconds

- Dad joke - Monsters look for players for a few seconds

- Raid - Monsters double in their numbers



Quality of Life Updates:

- Music scale has been set to Lydian for a wonderous and magical vibe.

- Monsters have more presence. They now tend to chase the action.







Thank you so much for following Mythic Factor: Leaving the Labyrinth! <3



