21 August 2025 Build 19689668 Edited 21 August 2025 – 21:46:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Version 0.7.3.0 is LIVE! Restart Steam to receive the changes immediately.

ADDED
  • Portuguese (BA) **language option has been added to the game.
  • A Language Select Menu has been added. All players will be greeted with this screen and will select their default language when booting up the game.



FIXED
  • Weaken Effect now resets at the End of a Round
  • Visual Tweaks to Taunt Effect
  • Both CashOut and Continue could be pressed consecutively when in final results screen.
  • First sentence of Summoner Room Tutorial came in blank
  • Localization missing from certain text
  • Beasts that were purchased were not being added to your Bestiary.
  • Subdue was not setting a Beasts power to 0.
  • Enemy Beast Conditions would sometimes display incorrect information.
  • Beasts that were simultaneously Burned and Bolstered displayed their Power in red without a black outline around the number which made it impossible to see.
  • The value of an item when converting to Bits displayed the incorrect value.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3532721
Linux 64-bit Depot 3532722
