ADDED
- Portuguese (BA) **language option has been added to the game.
- A Language Select Menu has been added. All players will be greeted with this screen and will select their default language when booting up the game.
FIXED
- Weaken Effect now resets at the End of a Round
- Visual Tweaks to Taunt Effect
- Both CashOut and Continue could be pressed consecutively when in final results screen.
- First sentence of Summoner Room Tutorial came in blank
- Localization missing from certain text
- Beasts that were purchased were not being added to your Bestiary.
- Subdue was not setting a Beasts power to 0.
- Enemy Beast Conditions would sometimes display incorrect information.
- Beasts that were simultaneously Burned and Bolstered displayed their Power in red without a black outline around the number which made it impossible to see.
- The value of an item when converting to Bits displayed the incorrect value.
Changed files in this update