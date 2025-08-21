 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19689557 Edited 21 August 2025 – 21:39:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
The following update brings patches for some errors and bugs in the game, includes the mirror shadow system (Anomaly), and fixes several optimization issues related to lights, the secret ending, and the security cameras and mirrors. Thank you very much for your patience.

