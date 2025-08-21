Update Notes v1.1.2
Update notes via Steam Community
The following update brings patches for some errors and bugs in the game, includes the mirror shadow system (Anomaly), and fixes several optimization issues related to lights, the secret ending, and the security cameras and mirrors. Thank you very much for your patience.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3843271
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update