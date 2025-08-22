 Skip to content
22 August 2025 Build 19689555
Update notes via Steam Community
Chapter 2 is here! I hope you enjoy the MOOdy Chef! Here is what you can expect from the update

  • New chapter with a bunch of crazy characters and puzzles to solve
  • 3 new boss characters
  • boss rush level. You can now replay bosses from both chapters
  • 14 new achievements
  • quality-of-life changes 1: We have removed the crafting boxes at the bottom of the Inventory UI. You can now just drag items onto each other
  • quality-of-life changes 2: We changed the interaction options. Select the interactive item, and an interaction menu will appear above it.

