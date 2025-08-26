 Skip to content
26 August 2025 Build 19689477 Edited 26 August 2025 – 13:06:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Attention Soldiers,

We updated the Steam Experimental application of the game.

This Experimental release is available exclusively on Steam. It is still very much a work in progress, and we cannot guarantee stability. For this reason, we have decided not to release it on Xbox, where an increased crash rate could jeopardize the availability of the Experimental Application on the platform.

Experimental releases are primarily intended to gather player feedback, allow modders to prepare for upcoming updates, and enable us to deliver changes more fluidly. Since Steam Experimental Application player counts are significantly higher than those on Xbox, and modders work exclusively on PC, we decided this platform would be better suited to this release.

Join the conversation in our official Discord and drop your thoughts in the #features_feedback channel.

1.5.0.32 Changelog

Assets

  • Added: New collective mode for Helicopters, Manual, has been added to game settings

  • Changed: Switched AP mines to be assigned to the grenade slot rather than primary weapon slots

  • Tweaked: M14 AP mine disarm animations

  • Fixed: Various issues leading to some compositions not having a disassembly action

  • Fixed: RSP-30 wobbled when dropped on the ground

  • Fixed: Freelook not working in ADS turret

  • Fixed: Third-person lens flare not working in vehicle

General

  • Added: Added sounds informing about the failed item transfer from the arsenal

  • Changed: Raised deployable items validated space by about 5cm to give a bit more room for uneven surface

  • Changed: Disabled select action when there is nothing to select

  • Changed: Disabled quick transfer action while player is moving an item

  • Changed: Disabled swap action when player was targeting the arsenal

  • Fixed: Not being able to bandage yourself after another player previously bandaged this body part

  • Fixed: Mortar would become unusable when the loader got killed while loading the shell

  • Fixed: 3D scopes not respecting the server's max render distance settings

  • Fixed: Garbage system supply rule only worked on certain vehicles

  • Fixed: Placed preview variant would switch even when player had the same item in the inventory

  • Fixed: Deconstruction of small sandbag wall would spawn 1 less sandbag than it took to build it

Playable Content

  • Added: XP reward for completing the Hold objective

  • Added: Added specific dismantle action names for services

  • Fixed: Missing Commander name in map HUD

  • Fixed: HQC UI - Commander killed while in Commander's submenus respawns into UI lacking screens

  • Fixed: UI tooltip will be updated when hovered

  • Changed: The "Establish Base" task is now relevant for the Transport group

  • Tweaked: Supply costs of some compositions.

Stability and Performance

  • Fixed: Optimization of action highlighting in vehicles

Workbench

  • Changed: Power line generators do not regenerate the whole connected grid anymore

  • Fixed: Power line generators do not throw DestructibleEntity's initial/final phase errors on generation anymore

Changed files in this update

