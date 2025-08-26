Attention Soldiers,
We updated the Steam Experimental application of the game.
This Experimental release is available exclusively on Steam. It is still very much a work in progress, and we cannot guarantee stability. For this reason, we have decided not to release it on Xbox, where an increased crash rate could jeopardize the availability of the Experimental Application on the platform.
Experimental releases are primarily intended to gather player feedback, allow modders to prepare for upcoming updates, and enable us to deliver changes more fluidly. Since Steam Experimental Application player counts are significantly higher than those on Xbox, and modders work exclusively on PC, we decided this platform would be better suited to this release.
1.5.0.32 Changelog
Assets
Added: New collective mode for Helicopters, Manual, has been added to game settings
Changed: Switched AP mines to be assigned to the grenade slot rather than primary weapon slots
Tweaked: M14 AP mine disarm animations
Fixed: Various issues leading to some compositions not having a disassembly action
Fixed: RSP-30 wobbled when dropped on the ground
Fixed: Freelook not working in ADS turret
Fixed: Third-person lens flare not working in vehicle
General
Added: Added sounds informing about the failed item transfer from the arsenal
Changed: Raised deployable items validated space by about 5cm to give a bit more room for uneven surface
Changed: Disabled select action when there is nothing to select
Changed: Disabled quick transfer action while player is moving an item
Changed: Disabled swap action when player was targeting the arsenal
Fixed: Not being able to bandage yourself after another player previously bandaged this body part
Fixed: Mortar would become unusable when the loader got killed while loading the shell
Fixed: 3D scopes not respecting the server's max render distance settings
Fixed: Garbage system supply rule only worked on certain vehicles
Fixed: Placed preview variant would switch even when player had the same item in the inventory
Fixed: Deconstruction of small sandbag wall would spawn 1 less sandbag than it took to build it
Playable Content
Added: XP reward for completing the Hold objective
Added: Added specific dismantle action names for services
Fixed: Missing Commander name in map HUD
Fixed: HQC UI - Commander killed while in Commander's submenus respawns into UI lacking screens
Fixed: UI tooltip will be updated when hovered
Changed: The "Establish Base" task is now relevant for the Transport group
Tweaked: Supply costs of some compositions.
Stability and Performance
Fixed: Optimization of action highlighting in vehicles
Workbench
Changed: Power line generators do not regenerate the whole connected grid anymore
Fixed: Power line generators do not throw DestructibleEntity's initial/final phase errors on generation anymore
