Attention Soldiers,

We updated the Steam Experimental application of the game.

This Experimental release is available exclusively on Steam. It is still very much a work in progress, and we cannot guarantee stability. For this reason, we have decided not to release it on Xbox, where an increased crash rate could jeopardize the availability of the Experimental Application on the platform.

Experimental releases are primarily intended to gather player feedback, allow modders to prepare for upcoming updates, and enable us to deliver changes more fluidly. Since Steam Experimental Application player counts are significantly higher than those on Xbox, and modders work exclusively on PC, we decided this platform would be better suited to this release.

Assets

Added: New collective mode for Helicopters, Manual, has been added to game settings

Changed: Switched AP mines to be assigned to the grenade slot rather than primary weapon slots

Tweaked: M14 AP mine disarm animations

Fixed: Various issues leading to some compositions not having a disassembly action

Fixed: RSP-30 wobbled when dropped on the ground

Fixed: Freelook not working in ADS turret

Fixed: Third-person lens flare not working in vehicle

General

Added: Added sounds informing about the failed item transfer from the arsenal

Changed: Raised deployable items validated space by about 5cm to give a bit more room for uneven surface

Changed: Disabled select action when there is nothing to select

Changed: Disabled quick transfer action while player is moving an item

Changed: Disabled swap action when player was targeting the arsenal

Fixed: Not being able to bandage yourself after another player previously bandaged this body part

Fixed: Mortar would become unusable when the loader got killed while loading the shell

Fixed: 3D scopes not respecting the server's max render distance settings

Fixed: Garbage system supply rule only worked on certain vehicles

Fixed: Placed preview variant would switch even when player had the same item in the inventory

Fixed: Deconstruction of small sandbag wall would spawn 1 less sandbag than it took to build it

Playable Content

Added: XP reward for completing the Hold objective

Added: Added specific dismantle action names for services

Fixed: Missing Commander name in map HUD

Fixed: HQC UI - Commander killed while in Commander's submenus respawns into UI lacking screens

Fixed: UI tooltip will be updated when hovered

Changed: The "Establish Base" task is now relevant for the Transport group

Tweaked: Supply costs of some compositions.

Stability and Performance

Fixed: Optimization of action highlighting in vehicles

Workbench