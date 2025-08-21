 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19689395 Edited 21 August 2025 – 21:13:13 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

(Note: You will have to opt-in to the "VH Open Beta" to try out this new update. It may take some time for updates to roll out to all users. Try restarting your Steam client if the update is does not appear.)

Desktop Settings Test 3.1 (2025-08-21)

Beta Update Summary:

This beta update fixes a long-standing issue that caused incompatibility with Bigscreen Beta, as well as a small improvement to the Restore button functionality

Updates and Changes:

+Added 1 second cooldown to the Restore button to prevent spamming on the VR dashboard overlay

*Fixed issue that caused the tracking space to be forcefully changed to standing every frame, while another app forcefully changes the tracking space to seated every frame, causing VH and Bigscreen Beta to fight over the origin of the universe

Changed depots in vh-open-beta branch

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2622141
