Update:

Added cloud save support



Fixes:

Fixed issue where photo mode could be activated when dialog boxes were open, causing a progression blocking state



Fixed out-of-bounds protection in certain areas



Fixed miscellaneous minor audio and music issues



Fixed cases where the player could get stuck in the halfpipe air animation state



Fixed issue where a red screen effect would continue during a cinematic moment



Fixed issue where progression could be blocked by making a certain jump in Shadow Tundra



Fixed issue where a gate that would not open in Veiled Sea if the level was started from chapter select



Fixed game not pausing automatically when losing focus



Known Issues:

Rare audio issue that can cause certain gameplay sound effects to persist during cutscenes



Some Intel Arc GPUs have been reported to crash on startup



In some configurations, maximum resolution may not be accessible in the Options/Graphics screen (known current workaround: set Windows display scale setting to 100%)



Invert Camera (Vertical) setting does not apply to photo mode camera



Hey surfers! This patch addresses several bugs and issues discovered at launch that we wanted to take care of as soon as possible. Thank you for submitting bug reports, they have been very helpful. And thank you for playing Sword of the Sea!There are some issues we are still actively investigating for future patches.