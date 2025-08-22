Hey surfers! This patch addresses several bugs and issues discovered at launch that we wanted to take care of as soon as possible. Thank you for submitting bug reports, they have been very helpful. And thank you for playing Sword of the Sea!
Update:
Fixes:
- Fixed issue where photo mode could be activated when dialog boxes were open, causing a progression blocking state
- Fixed out-of-bounds protection in certain areas
- Fixed miscellaneous minor audio and music issues
- Fixed cases where the player could get stuck in the halfpipe air animation state
- Fixed issue where a red screen effect would continue during a cinematic moment
- Fixed issue where progression could be blocked by making a certain jump in Shadow Tundra
- Fixed issue where a gate that would not open in Veiled Sea if the level was started from chapter select
- Fixed game not pausing automatically when losing focus
Known Issues:
There are some issues we are still actively investigating for future patches.
- Rare audio issue that can cause certain gameplay sound effects to persist during cutscenes
- Some Intel Arc GPUs have been reported to crash on startup
- In some configurations, maximum resolution may not be accessible in the Options/Graphics screen (known current workaround: set Windows display scale setting to 100%)
- Invert Camera (Vertical) setting does not apply to photo mode camera
Changed files in this update