- Cobalt Furnace - Crafted with a Furnace + 6x Cobalt Ingots. Smelts at 2x speed!
- Surf'n'Turf - New best food item (5 Saturation)
- Quick Stack to nearby/open chest
- Wasps (in Jungles)
- Jungleraiser/Ruinraiser for appropriate island types
- Crab SFX
CHANGED
- Increased smelting time for metal ingots
- Armours now show correctly coloured names for their tiers
- Mixed Gem Dust now correctly described as a potion ingredient
FIXED
- Fixed some menu buttons not working
- Fixed random overwhelming grass sounds
- Fixed crash on load to do with localisation
Changed files in this update