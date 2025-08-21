 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19689267 Edited 21 August 2025 – 20:59:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
ADDED
  • Cobalt Furnace - Crafted with a Furnace + 6x Cobalt Ingots. Smelts at 2x speed!
  • Surf'n'Turf - New best food item (5 Saturation)
  • Quick Stack to nearby/open chest
  • Wasps (in Jungles)
  • Jungleraiser/Ruinraiser for appropriate island types
  • Crab SFX


CHANGED
  • Increased smelting time for metal ingots
  • Armours now show correctly coloured names for their tiers
  • Mixed Gem Dust now correctly described as a potion ingredient


FIXED
  • Fixed some menu buttons not working
  • Fixed random overwhelming grass sounds
  • Fixed crash on load to do with localisation

