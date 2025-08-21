🌟 Improvements
- Higher quality items of the same type can now be used as substitutions for lower quality item requirements. This change effects both crafting and shipping. Preference is set to take the lowest quality items first, e.g. if you need a heartberry but only have +1 and +2 variety, your +1 will be used first.
- The improved filter menu for silos has now been added for Belt Feeders.
- Importers set to infinity mode now respect local silo limits.
- Razorgrass is now discoverable on the starting planet so you don't have to purchase it from the importer before getting to Praetoria.
