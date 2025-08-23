 Skip to content
23 August 2025 Build 19689203 Edited 23 August 2025 – 19:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Feel The Burn!

Cauterizers are our newest enemy type, and they can be found in the Arena as of the 0.7.3 update to Transfusion.

Unlike all the enemies up to this point, which rush and overwhelm you, this fearsome foe will try to keep its distance and throw fireballs from afar!

These fireballs deal a considerable amount of damage, but take note that you're not the only one that can get hurt by them...

Patch Notes 0.7.3

Updates:

  • Added a new enemy type - Cauterizers. These enemies will attempt to keep their distance and throw fireballs at the player.

  • Added graphics settings in settings menu

  • Added “holsters” at the player’s sides to hold weapons when not in use

  • Added invisible walls while platforms are raising with new enemies

  • Enemy tails now move with ragdoll physics

Bugfixes:

  • Some changes to the save system to track settings separately from game progress

  • Movement vignette now accounts for vertical movement in addition to horizontal

  • Various minor fixes

