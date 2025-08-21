 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19689197 Edited 21 August 2025 – 22:59:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Huuuuge QoL with box filters this update.

Now you can filter your pets any scenarios that you need.

Otherwise new mecha slime thats kinda strong and you can breed all attributes now

Version 0.136:

** New Features **

- Box Filters and sorting for you mergemaxxers

- classic | alphabetical | highest grade | total grade

- monotone slimes now get +10% attack

- Mechanical Slime Egg added

- Burger Slime Hat (from old fridge)

- New Trait: Hero Spark

- New Trait: Dark Hero Spark

** Bugs / Adjustments **

- reworked 2d accessory display order to match overworld sprites better

- fixed bonus traits text not clearing out

- Bonus Trait text color being wonky fixed

- fixed some instances of scrollable rect starting from wierd positions

- Box Filters carries over data now

- refreshing doesn't get reset on actions

- powerup shops only allows 3 buys before closing

- Optimization for fireball and fire tornado

- Hologram and Mechanical are now passable traits

- +10% chance to pass down per parents with the attribute

- Fixed timer display issues past 1 hour

