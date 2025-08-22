Update 0.51! Introducing Mainland Pawan!



After 8 months of development, the latest Expansion Patch for Tormented Soul overhauls the game entirely. Now featuring:

9 Skills to level.

Equipment Item levels. (Most equipment rolls a random item power level from 1-100)

All new overhauled soundtrack to fit the new world. (~40 Songs)

NPC Shops.

Building. (Prefab, instanced base.)

Weather system.

UI overhaul. (Black and red themed, more cohesive.)

Corrupted PvP and Non-PvP zones.

City-teleports

& so much more.

This update is more than just a patch — it’s the beginning of an entirely new game. While core systems like combat and gathering remain, the old PvP Extraction Arena has been retired to make way for Mainland Pawan, our new Open World mode.

Please keep in mind that this mode is still in its early stages and will need a lot more content as development continues. That said, we believe the foundation of our long-term vision is finally in place — and now is the most important time for your feedback. Every idea, suggestion, and critique you share helps shape the future of Tormented Soul.

We also want to be upfront: the game may experience future wipes or leagues, as we’re internally leaning toward a league-based progression system/update cycle for items and gear. We want your feedback on this! We may also need to wipe progression for a large balancing overhaul down the line as large content updates occur. We will do our best to avoid future wipes.



We’re incredibly excited about this new direction and can’t wait to hear your thoughts. Join us on Discord to provide feedback and to help guide what comes next!



Full patch notes being added soon...