21 August 2025 Build 19689068 Edited 21 August 2025 – 20:39:13 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Updated how Action Sequences build, to support additional components. This is preparation work for Loops.
  • Loop Action Sequence started, but not functional or editable.
  • Fixed an issue with some Data Sources saving an array in the incorrect format.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2158671
macOS Depot 2158672
Linux Depot 2158673
Depot 2158674
